Why It's A Good Idea To Remove Chicken Skin When Slow-Cooking

If you're prepping a whole chicken, shallowly slice the skin covering the breast from top to bottom then peel the skin off in large strips. When working with a whole bird, taking the skin off the breast should be fairly easy; the legs can be more of a challenge. Using paper towels to hold the chicken can improve your grip on the slippery fowl.

Removing skin from individual parts is often easier. To skin a chicken breast, grab the skin from the pointed end of the breast and firmly pull it. If the skin is stubbornly attached, slide a knife under it to loosen it. To remove the skin from chicken wings, carefully cut the skin off starting at the skin flap on the side of the wing. Taking the skin off chicken wings is difficult; you might want to just leave it on.

If you're working with chicken thighs, pull the skin back and slip a sharp knife sideways under the skin, cut it away from the meat then pull it off of the thigh like a sheet. To remove skin from a drumstick, use two paper towels, one sheet in each hand, so the leg doesn't slip out. Hold the drumstick with one hand, and with the other hand, pull the skin off from the top of the leg down. The skin should come off cleanly.

Once everything is skinless, trim off excess fat, and you're ready to slow-cook your chicken.