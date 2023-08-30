Make Cookies Out Of Cake Mix With One Simple Hack

Much like microwavable mug cakes impacted baking, cookies made from boxed cake mix have taken over TikTok. This basic cookie recipe requires only a few kitchen ingredients that most people already have on hand. Then, you only need a box of cake mix to satisfy your next cookie craving. Not only do "cake mix cookies" more than deliver when it comes to flavor and texture, but they require very little time and effort, making them a reliable treat to reach for on a busy day.

This inventive dessert hack requires only one dish to come together, making the whole process from baking to cleanup a breeze. The munchable texture of freshly baked cookies complements the moist, cakey flavors you associate with life's sweetest celebrations. Joining together these two timeless desserts makes for the ultimate comfort food. You can have your cake and eat it too — in the form of delectable cookies.