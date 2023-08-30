Make Cookies Out Of Cake Mix With One Simple Hack
Much like microwavable mug cakes impacted baking, cookies made from boxed cake mix have taken over TikTok. This basic cookie recipe requires only a few kitchen ingredients that most people already have on hand. Then, you only need a box of cake mix to satisfy your next cookie craving. Not only do "cake mix cookies" more than deliver when it comes to flavor and texture, but they require very little time and effort, making them a reliable treat to reach for on a busy day.
This inventive dessert hack requires only one dish to come together, making the whole process from baking to cleanup a breeze. The munchable texture of freshly baked cookies complements the moist, cakey flavors you associate with life's sweetest celebrations. Joining together these two timeless desserts makes for the ultimate comfort food. You can have your cake and eat it too — in the form of delectable cookies.
How to make cake mix cookies
The sentiment holds true — baking is a science. Don't guess. Luckily, there's a ratio you can follow precisely for cake mix cookies that yields a home run with each and every batch: Just grab a box of cake mix, ½ cup melted butter or vegetable oil, two eggs, and any preferred toppings or fillings. You can also add a teaspoon of vanilla extract as a flavor enhancer. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until cookies appear done, around 10 minutes. Some videos show content creators using stand mixers, but a spatula or spoon will also get the job done.
@aleenaa5
first time making cookies from cake mix & they turned out amazing! #cookies #baking #recipe #bettycrocker #3ingredientsrecipes
One of the best things about this recipe is its versatility. If you are a Funfetti fanatic, you can make cookies from a Funfetti cake mix. If you're a double chocolate person, you can make double chocolate cake cookies. The sky's the limit: If you can get your hands on a cake mix, you can make cookies out of it with this handy baking hack. When in doubt, opt for one of the best store-bought cake mixes. Play around with different flavors and ingredients and join the internet buzz about the joys of cake mix cookies.
Try these life-changing flavors
If you're looking for cake mix cookie inspiration, TikTokers have got you covered — and the key seems to be thinking beyond the box, like the content creator who posted a recipe incorporating the popular breakfast cereal Trix into their batch for a fruity, colorful twist.
Then there's the user of the platform who brought the best of both worlds from the cake and cookie genres with a video for red velvet cookies stuffed with cream cheese frosting. Seemingly inspired by the classic ice cream flavor, another person concocted a TikTok video for cookies and cream cookies, using Oreos and white chocolate chips mixed into the basic box cake cookie ratio for an easy, unique dessert. Another TikToker created a loaded strawberry cookie by adding dried strawberries and white chocolate chips to a strawberry cake mix. The result? A compellingly layered cookie made with only a few ingredients.
Who knew that you could make such impressive cookies from a store-bought mix? Once you've mastered this technique, you can learn more boxed cake mix recipes to make the most of this pantry staple.