McDonald's New Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy & Deluxe Review: Exploding With Flavor
After years of watching Chick-fil-A and Popeyes going to battle with equally excellent crispy chicken sandwiches, McDonald's followed in these leader's footsteps by releasing its own line of them in 2021. The sandwiches quickly proved to be winners with its McCustomers, and two years later, the company borrowed the sandwich's moniker used in the U.K. and Canada and reintroduced it as the McCrispy. The name change helped to push the product to new heights, becoming a billion-dollar money maker worldwide for McDonald's. Breadwinners beget new ideas to win even more bread, and McDonald's latest limited-time variation is the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, which also comes in a "Deluxe" format.
McDonald's describes its Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy as being "inspired by soul food flavors of the South, with a bold, creamy and spicy Cajun ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon and crisp crinkle cut pickles, all served on a warm toasted potato roll. It's the spiced-up touch the OG McCrispy didn't even know it needed."
So, is this new McCrispy a chicken coop for the soul, or does it do the spices of the South a dirty disservice? I was feeling rather clucky, and wanted to find out for myself where the McTruth lies. This chew and review is based on taste, flavor, texture, uniqueness, and overall lovability.
What does McDonald's Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy taste like?
Two things catch my eye, ogling the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy. The first is how overly packed this sandwich is, with its ingredients protruding to the edge of the box. Secondly, the glossy bun looks a lot like a masked Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle face, smiling right at me. With such a welcoming start, I dive right in. Perhaps I should take a slower approach, as my first bite is literally explosive, with juices flying all over my eating hand, the cuff of my shirt, and the face of the phone I'm taking notes on.
The McCrispy's chicken lives up to its billing, with its end pieces so crunchy it could pass for chicken schnitzel. The bacon is McCrispy as well, but adds more texture than taste to the sandwich. The new Cajun ranch sauce is this sandwich's reason for being, looking a lot like Big Mac sauce. Since this chicken filet doesn't contain spice, all the heat emanates from the sauce, which starts tangy before a nice heat kicks in at the end. The lettuce in the Deluxe version of this McCrispy separates the sauce from the rest of the sandwich and creates a solid bond, like a spiked coleslaw of sorts. A trio of limp tomato slices are included too, but one mushy bite in, and I promptly remove them from the proceedings, allowing me to down this delicious sandwich in the blink of an eye.
Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy nutritional information
The Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy is made up of a crispy chicken filet with rib meat, sliced Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, three strips of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, a cajun ranch sauce made with distilled Vinegar, buttermilk powder, and granulated garlic, all sandwiched in a potato roll. The standard, non-deluxe version of the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy is essentially the same, including the addition of crinkle-cut pickles, while holding off on the lettuce and tomato. Both contain the allergens wheat, egg, and milk, and may contain sesame.
Both versions of the sandwich net 630 calories, 33 grams of protein, 33 grams of total fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 85 milligrams of cholesterol, 8 grams of added sugar, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 50 milligrams of calcium, and 2.5 milligrams of iron. The Deluxe has 2 more grams of carbs, giving 51 total, a single gram higher of total sugars with 12, and 70 milligrams more Potassium at 600 milligrams, but is lower in sodium than the regular version's 1650 milligrams by 130.
How to buy the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy
The Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy and the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy are currently available for an unspecified limited time only, while supplies last, at nationwide McDonald's locations. The two McCrispys are available to order when lunch begins at McDonald's, which is typically after 10:30 or later, and stops being served at midnight. They can be found on the menu under the categories "Sandwiches & Meals" and "Chicken & Fish Sandwiches." Ordering can take place in-store, at the register, at a kiosk, or via the drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for dining in or pick-up can be placed through the McDonald's app, where customers can find both deals and earn points for purchases. McDelivery is also an option at some locations, through partnerships with UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates. Additional fees may apply.
Price varies per location, but at my local Manhattan McDonald's, when ordering via the app, the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy runs for $7.79, and $7.19 for the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. Each sandwich can be turned into a combo meal, which includes french fries, and a drink of your choice. The sandwiches can be completely customized to have ingredients removed or even have extra helpings of them added. Other toppings include American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise, and pickles can be added for the Deluxe. Additional costs may apply for extra toppings.
The final verdict
Even before I ate this sandwich, I had a feeling it was a truly hot new item. The feeling became a harsh reality when my number was called and someone grabbed my order before I could get to it. There was actually a tussle over the bag, and then it split in two, and my Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy plopped to the floor. The would-be sandwich thief slunk away and out the door, while I had to wait another ten minutes for mine. It turned out to be well worth the wait. The Cajun spice that lingers in the mouth had me thinking about how good this would even be on a shrimp po boy from New Orleans.
What makes a sandwich "Deluxe" at McDonald's is the simple addition of lettuce and tomato. This enticing idea seems just as outdated today as it did when McDonald's first introduced the McD.L.T. forerunner, the Lettuce & Tomato Special in 1984. As an anti-tomato-on-sandwich crusader, I see no need for its inclusion, but I would say that the lettuce is a must-have for the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. It's not that the lettuce is anything spectacular, but it just meshes so well with the Cajun ranch sauce. So go Deluxe, but tap in pickles to be the substitute for the tomatoes.
This Cajun sauce would actually make for a great twist on the Big Mac too. McDonald's can call it the Big Easy Mac. You're welcome McDonald's.