McDonald's New Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy & Deluxe Review: Exploding With Flavor

After years of watching Chick-fil-A and Popeyes going to battle with equally excellent crispy chicken sandwiches, McDonald's followed in these leader's footsteps by releasing its own line of them in 2021. The sandwiches quickly proved to be winners with its McCustomers, and two years later, the company borrowed the sandwich's moniker used in the U.K. and Canada and reintroduced it as the McCrispy. The name change helped to push the product to new heights, becoming a billion-dollar money maker worldwide for McDonald's. Breadwinners beget new ideas to win even more bread, and McDonald's latest limited-time variation is the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, which also comes in a "Deluxe" format.

McDonald's describes its Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy as being "inspired by soul food flavors of the South, with a bold, creamy and spicy Cajun ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon and crisp crinkle cut pickles, all served on a warm toasted potato roll. It's the spiced-up touch the OG McCrispy didn't even know it needed."

So, is this new McCrispy a chicken coop for the soul, or does it do the spices of the South a dirty disservice? I was feeling rather clucky, and wanted to find out for myself where the McTruth lies. This chew and review is based on taste, flavor, texture, uniqueness, and overall lovability.