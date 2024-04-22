The Crucial Tip For Baking Brownies At A High Altitude

Seasoned bakers know that baking is an exact science. You can't really fudge the amount of your ingredients too much or you can end up with a total disaster. Something as simple as a recipe for brownies needs to be measured to the gram, preferably using a kitchen scale. But one of the less obvious components of baking is altitude, and how higher altitude can affect your baking. If you're planning on baking brownies in the Alps (and why not?), there's one important thing to consider — the lower air pressure and low-moisture atmosphere can change your brownies' whole game. This means you'll have to adjust your brownie recipe in order for it to work at high altitude.

When baking brownies thousands of feet above sea level, you need to know that many of the ingredients, as well as your bake time, will have to be decreased. Conversely, you'll need to increase baking temperature and the portion of some ingredients — mainly wet ingredients for moisture. The long and the short is that baking is a precise science and a delicate art, and the outcome of your bake can be affected in complex ways by a simple change in air pressure.