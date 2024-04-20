This Crunchy Ingredient Will Take Your Roasted Veggies To Another Level

Roasting vegetables in the oven is a great way to develop caramelization, sweetening up and enhancing the natural flavors of your veggies. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, your roasted vegetables seem to be missing something. Whether you're serving veggies on the side with roasted chicken, stuffing them into a taco shell, or topping them on a salad, there's one element that can elevate your roasted veggies that you're likely overlooking, and that's texture.

Incorporating ingredients that bring texture to your foods can make them more enjoyable to eat, enhancing the mouthfeel. Even veggie-haters can be converted with a bit of a crunch, and there's one ingredient that's likely sitting in your pantry already that can offer just that: breadcrumbs. All it takes is a quick, even coating of breadcrumbs over your pan of veggies before roasting them in the oven. As long as you keep an eye on the veggies so the breadcrumbs don't burn while baking, then you'll get deliciously crunchy results that'll have you craving more.