The Clever Hack To Remember When To Use Baking Soda Vs Powder

As the old expression goes: "Cooking is an art, baking is a science." It's more important that you get things exactly right when it comes to baking because a tiny measurement mistake can throw the whole end result off. But it's not just measurements; you also have to make sure you're using the right ingredients. And there's no easier mistake to make with baking ingredients than confusing baking powder for baking soda.

Both are leavening agents, so how do you remember the difference between the two, and when you should use one rather than the other? As it turns out, there's an all-important phrase that will help you out, here: "Powder puffs, soda spreads." What this means is that baking powder causes recipes to rise (and keep rising), while baking soda mostly causes them to spread out. In order to understand why this happens, it's important to understand how baking soda and baking powder are different.