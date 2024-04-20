Expert Advice For Upgrading Your Pizza Sauce

Everyone obsesses about a pizza's crust and toppings, but the sauce rarely gets the love it deserves. That's too bad, because the supporting role that the sauce plays is essential for a perfectly balanced pie. If your homemade pizza isn't giving you the flavor you want, it could be time to consider upgrading your sauce. We asked Marc Forgione, Chef and Restaurateur of Respect Hospitality Group, which runs Trattoria One Fifth, Peasant, and the soon to reopen Forgione, how to make pizza sauce sing. His advice was simple but essential: "taste the sauce you buy."

Whether you buy a ready-to-go jarred sauce or whip up your own with canned tomatoes like Costco's stellar San Marzano variety, you need to know what you're working with. The texture and flavor of canned tomatoes and premade sauces can vary significantly. So taste a little spoonful and then follow Forgione's next bit of advice to "adjust [the sauce] to your liking with spices or other ingredients."