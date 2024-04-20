The Proper Way To Dress A Salad So It's Perfect Every Time

You've washed and chopped the perfect leafy greens, sliced and diced accompanying fresh vegetables or fruits, and found the perfect nuts, croutons, or other crunchy bits for toppings. But you don't want to sully all that hard work constructing a beautiful salad by lazily dumping dressing on top and calling it a day. When you mindlessly add a vinaigrette, your bright, crisp salad can quickly go from delightful and scrumptious to drab and soggy.

In cooking, less is more, and adding dressing to your salad is no different. The best way to avoid drowning your meal in sauce is to toss the salad as you pour in the dressing. This method gradually adds liquid to your leaves so you can take a taste and assess how much more it really needs. It can be easy to start shaking a bottle of any popular salad dressing out onto the top of your dish only to find most of it collecting in a pool at the bottom of the bowl. By adding the dressing in layers, you avoid wasting it and over-soaking your greens.