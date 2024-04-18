The Unique Canned Food Combo You Should Be Adding To Taco Night

Despite the stigma of canned food, with a little effort, you can make a truly delicious meal with various canned food combinations. While rice and beans are the typical go-to for taco night, try switching it up with some canned sweet potatoes and beans instead. It might seem like an unusual combination, but the sweetness of the potatoes combined with the nuttiness of the beans creates a perfect pairing that can be incorporated in multiple ways as a side dish or a topping for your tacos.

Before you head to the grocery store for canned sweet potatoes, it's helpful to know that the canned yams you see on the shelves are not yams at all — they're sweet potatoes. If you look closer at the label of a can of yams, you'll see the additional "sweet potatoes" label.

You have plenty of options when choosing the canned beans for your tasty combo. Black beans are a staple in Mexican dishes and have an earthy, umami flavor that balances the sweetness of the potatoes. Kidney beans are another great choice for your canned combo. They have a mild, somewhat sweeter flavor than black beans and a firm texture.

As a bonus, canned sweet potatoes contain a significant amount of vitamins C and A, and canned beans are a good source of fiber and potassium. Also, using the canned versions will save you time in the kitchen, making it super easy to whip up a flavorful meal for taco night.