16 Of The Best Canned Food Combinations You Should Know About
Canned food is a versatile ingredient that can be used to create a variety of meals. It is often prized for convenience and affordability, even though there is a common misconception that it is inferior to fresh produce. The good news is, canned foods have been shown to retain their nutritional value and are not as high in sodium as many people believe. And if you think one canned ingredient is great, here's another bit of good news — you can always combine different canned foods to create delicious, budget-friendly meals that are probably harder and more expensive to try with fresh ingredients.
These days, the canned food aisle is bustling with a wide array of food options — from fish to fruits, beans to vegetables — allowing you to create soups, salads, appetizers, and main dishes from a combination of ingredients. Whether you're looking to make a quick and easy meal or want to experiment with new flavors, these canned food combinations can create countless hearty and complete meals with minimal effort.
1. Chickpeas and tuna
Chickpeas, known for their nutty and slightly earthy flavor, pair deliciously with savory tuna, creating a well-rounded and satisfying mix. The chickpeas also add texture to the flakiness of the tuna, making each bite not only flavorful but also hearty. Whether enjoyed on its own or as part of a larger meal, the chickpea and tuna combination is versatile, flavorful, and nutritious, making it a great addition to any menu.
The duo can be enjoyed in a combination as simple as a salad with diced red onions and a light vinaigrette dressing; for a Mediterranean twist, add feta cheese and olives. This salad offers a refreshing and protein-packed option for a light meal or side dish. To make a more substantial meal, add cooked pasta to the mix or roll up the ingredients in a whole grain wrap. Add some extra leafy greens and a dollop of Greek yogurt to pack in more nutrients. These two main ingredients also make a great casserole, with the addition of cooked rice, diced vegetables, and a creamy sauce that is baked until bubbly.
2. Salmon and corn
Salmon and corn may seem like an unlikely pairing, but you might be surprised how they complement each other to create a comforting and satisfying flavor. Canned salmon brings a rich, savory flavor with a hint of brininess and creaminess that pairs nicely with the sweetness and crunch of canned corn.
One particularly comforting dish is salmon and corn chowder. Simply combine the two ingredients with potatoes and onions in a creamy soup made of broth and cream. Alternatively, to make a salmon and corn salad, mix them with a creamy dressing made of mayonnaise and sour cream or Greek yogurt, topped with lemon juice and fresh herbs. Serve the mixture over greens or in a sandwich for a more filling, hearty meal.
Another popular way to enjoy this combination is in salmon and corn cakes. Combine the salmon and corn with bell peppers and onions, then mix into an egg and flour mixture to form patties. Pan-fry the patties to create a crispy texture on the outside that is moist and flavorful on the inside.
3. Spam and tomatoes
This duo creates a flavorful and satisfying medley that can be used in a variety of dishes. Spam brings a savory, salty flavor that pairs well with the sweetness and acidity of tomatoes.
One way to enjoy this combination is in a stew. Sauté diced Spam with onions and canned tomatoes, add water or broth and simmer until everything is cooked. Serve over rice or add block ramen to make a heartier meal. For added nutrition, you can also add more vegetables like green beans and mushrooms in the stew.
Spam and tomato also make a delicious pasta dish by simply sautéing the two ingredients with onions and garlic in olive oil, then tossing them with cooked pasta. If you're in the mood for something more adventurous, try making Spam and tomato skewers. Thread cubes of Spam and canned cherry tomatoes onto skewers, then grill until lightly charred while brushing them with taco seasonings for an extra kick of flavor.
4. Ham and pineapple
The combination of ham and pineapple is not without its debate and controversy, particularly when it comes to Hawaiian pizza. While some people argue that fruit has no place on a pizza, others love the sweet and savory contrast of pineapple and ham. Whether you're a fan or not, the versatility of this combination goes beyond the Hawaiian pizza.
Canned ham and pineapple make a fresh and appetizing skewer that's perfect for the whole family. Simply thread the ingredients onto skewers and grill; include onions and bell peppers to add more flavors. If you're looking for a more substantial meal, make ham and pineapple fried rice by stir frying cooked rice with diced ham, pineapple chunks, vegetables, and soy sauce. This combo can also add a twist to your grilled cheese sandwich. Simply add a layer of ham and pineapple to your usual grilled cheese recipe. You can use a muffin or bagel for added flavor and texture.
5. Mackerel and olives
The pairing of mackerel and olives offer a delightful Mediterranean flavor that is rich in flavor and nutrients. The oily texture of mackerel complements the salty canned olives, making them ideal for a variety of dishes, from salads to pasta. One way to savor canned mackerel and olives is by preparing a tapenade made from olives, capers, and olive oil, and spreading it on top of the mackerel for a delicious meal with toast or crackers.
For a more substantial meal, a mackerel and olive pasta is a simple yet tasty option. Toss cooked pasta with flaked canned mackerel, sliced olives, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh herbs. The same ingredients, when combined with mixed greens instead of pasta, can also create a hearty salad perfect for a light lunch or dinner. Lastly, a mackerel and olive pizza is a fun and creative way to enjoy this pairing. Top a pizza crust with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, flaked canned mackerel, sliced olives, and fresh herbs for a Mediterranean twist on a classic favorite.
6. Sardines and chickpeas
Sardines and chickpeas form a nutrient-packed duo that highlights the bold, briny flavor of the fish and the nutty taste and creamy texture of the bean. Mix them together with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and a simple vinaigrette dressing, and you have yourself a fresh and nutritious Mediterranean salad rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids and protein. You can also use the chickpeas to make hummus and top it with flaked canned sardines, adding a sprinkle of fresh herbs for an extra burst of flavor. This hummus can be enjoyed as a dip with vegetables or spread on toast for a satisfying snack or light meal.
Canned sardines and chickpeas can also make a comforting stew to keep you warm on cold days. Combine them with potatoes, carrots, and tomatoes — all of these can be canned foods — in broth, wine, or light beer and simmer until the flavors meld together.
7. Potatoes and peas
Potatoes and peas may seem like a simple and plain combination, but when cooked together, they can create a flavorful meal. The mild taste and texture of potatoes provide a hearty base for dishes, while the sweetness and slight crispness of the peas add a vibrant element for a satisfying dish.
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, canned potatoes and green peas make a hearty vegan curry. And if you enjoy spices, mashed potatoes and sweet peas also make a great filling for samosas, baked or deep-fried to make a perfect snack or appetizer. You can also add peas and other chopped vegetables into your hash brown recipe to pack some more flavors and nutrients into this classic dish. Lastly, cook potatoes and green peas together in broth until tender and blend until smooth to create a tasty soup that you can freeze and then reheat whenever you need a comforting meal.
8. Pumpkin and tomatoes
Both versatile ingredients, pumpkin and tomatoes can be used together to create a wide variety of meals; but when combined, they blend harmoniously to create a flavor that adds depth to the dishes. For example, while tomato soup is delicious on its own, adding pumpkin to the mix can make the soup even creamier and tastier.
Canned pumpkin and tomato also make a quick, easy, and luscious pasta sauce that is rich and flavorful, with the sweetness of the pumpkin balancing the acidity of the tomatoes. Tossed with al dente pasta, it makes for a satisfying meal for a cozy dinner. If you're in the mood for something more exotic, try making a pumpkin and tomato curry. Cook canned pumpkin and diced tomatoes in coconut milk with onions and spices for a fragrant and delicious dish that pairs perfectly with rice or naan.
9. Mushrooms and olives
Mushrooms and olives form a savory combination that adds depth and richness to a variety of dishes. One classic way to enjoy this combination is in a mushroom and olive pizza. By topping a pizza crust with tomato sauce, sliced mushrooms, and sliced olives, you can create a flavorful and nutritious meal. You can keep it vegan, or add cheese, soppressata, or pepperoni for more flavors.
For a simple yet elegant appetizer, blend your canned mushrooms, olives, capers, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil to make a tasty tapenade. This spread is perfect for serving on crostini, crackers, or any kind of bread. Mushrooms and olives are also perfect for a quick and easy weeknight pasta. Sauté canned mushrooms and sliced olives with garlic, onions, and herbs, then toss them with cooked pasta and a drizzle of olive oil. If you're craving something a little heartier, add canned mushrooms and sliced olives to a creamy risotto.
10. Chicken and green beans
The mild flavor and texture of chicken is more scrumptious when complemented with the crisp texture of green beans. Nutrition-wise, chicken packs the protein while green beans deliver the vitamins and fiber, making a nutritious and balanced meal even without adding more ingredients.
To enjoy the two in one dish, make a quick stir fry by sautéing canned chicken and drained green beans with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Add any other vegetables you have on hand, such as bell peppers or broccoli, for added flavor and nutrients. Serve this flavorful stir fry over rice for a fulfilling weeknight dinner.
If you're looking for a lighter option, mix the two ingredients with other vegetables like cherry tomatoes and red onion. Drizzle with a simple vinaigrette dressing for a refreshing and protein-packed meal. Canned chicken and green beans also work well in a curry cooked with onions, ginger, and spices for a fragrant and flavorful dish.
11. Peaches and cherry tomatoes
The floral aroma and sweetness of peaches contrast perfectly with the acidity in cherry tomatoes, creating the perfect mix for salads, salsas, and sauces. A peach and cherry tomato salad with a vinaigrette is a refreshing side dish to enjoy in the summer. Add feta cheese and leafy greens to make a full, heartier meal. Canned peaches can also be an unexpected but fantastic twist to traditional salsa or pico de gallo. Add them into your favorite salsa recipe along with chopped onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice, and you'll have a pleasant sweetness that takes it to another level. Serve with tortilla chips or use it as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.
Peaches and cherry tomatoes also come together to make a sweet and savory snack when paired with sourdough bread or a baguette. Simply toast your bread, spread cheese on it, and top with sliced canned peaches, halved cherry tomatoes, and a drizzle of honey.
12. Sweet potatoes and beans
Sweet potatoes and beans come together to create a hearty and nutritious combination that is as delicious as it is comforting. The natural sweetness of sweet potatoes pairs perfectly with the earthy flavor of beans, creating a satisfying blend of flavors and textures. To start, nothing is more comforting than a flavorful chili for a cozy dinner. Make your version of this dish by combining canned sweet potatoes, black beans, tomatoes and spices in a pot. Alternatively, cook the ingredients in a broth until tender to make a flavorful soup.
Another twist on a classic, you can also use canned beans to upgrade your sweet potato hash. This easy, one-pot meal welcomes any ingredients you have on hand — simply sauté them with onions, garlic, and spices for a hearty and nutritious breakfast. For a lighter option, make a salad from roasted sweet potatoes, canned beans, mixed with other vegetables, and protein, topped with a lime-based dressing and herbs.
13. Black beans and chipotle peppers
Black beans and chipotle peppers are essential ingredients in Mexican cuisine, inspiring a variety of dishes that celebrate their bold flavors and versatility. Black beans have an earthy richness and creamy texture that provide a hearty base for a variety of flavors. The bold and spicy chipotle peppers, on the other hand, bring a smoky heat that makes the base even more flavorful.
A black bean and chipotle dip, made of just the two ingredients, garlic, lime juice, and spices, is a perfect mixture for dipping tortilla chips or veggies. You can adjust the amount of chipotle peppers you use to achieve your desired level of spiciness. Still staying true to its Mexican inspiration, craft black bean and chipotle burritos with your favorite toppings, such as avocado, cheese, or rice for a flavorful and nutritious meal on the go.
14. Artichoke and crab
The mild sweetness of crab meat perfectly complements the earthy, slightly tangy flavor of artichokes, resulting in a sophisticated taste experience. To start, an artichoke and crab dip is a crowd pleaser that is easy to make by combining canned artichoke hearts, crab meat, cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, and cheese. It's a delicious dip that pairs well with everything from crackers to carrots.
Their pairing not only delights the palate but also offers a nutrition boost, with crab providing lean protein and artichokes offering fiber, vitamins, and minerals. For a refreshing and nutritious salad, combine the two with cherry tomatoes and leafy greens and dress it with a vinaigrette. Surprisingly, canned artichoke and crab also make a good pizza topping. Simply add them to your favorite pizza crust along with cheese, mayonnaise, and seasonings for a unique and flavorful twist. The rich flavors of the crab and artichokes are sure to elevate your pizza and make it gourmet.
15. Beans and pumpkin
Who knew that pumpkin could add a pleasant twist to your chili recipe, making it creamier and even more comforting? The sweet, creamy texture of pumpkin enhances the rich, earthy notes of chili, making it a delightful fusion that's perfect for chilly autumn dinners. To make this dish, combine canned pumpkin puree, canned kidney beans or black beans, diced tomatoes, and spices in a pot.
For another dish with a Mexican flair, combine pumpkin and beans to make enchiladas that are both sweet and savory. Wrap your black beans, onions, and spices with tortillas, adding more proteins or vegetables as desired. Then, use the pumpkin puree to make an enchilada sauce by combining it with sour cream, tomato sauce, and spices.
Pumpkin and beans also make for a delicious soup. Combine canned pumpkin puree, black beans or kidney beans, diced tomatoes, and onions, then bring it to a boil. From here, you can easily add spices and seasonings for a classic creamy soup, or add coconut oil and curry spices for a more aromatic, exotic dish.
16. Tuna and potatoes
If you're looking to make a wholesome meal with just canned food ingredients, this pairing is sure to deliver. Potatoes provide complex carbohydrates and fiber, while tuna adds protein and omega-3 fatty acids, ensuring your dish is hearty and nutritious. You can simply combine the two ingredients with onions and fresh herbs, then drizzle it with a simple vinaigrette dressing to make a tasty salad.
You can also use canned tuna to elevate a basic potato croquette recipe. Add canned tuna to the potatoes, along with egg, flour, butter, and seasonings. Shape the mixture into croquettes, coat in breadcrumbs, then fry until crispy and golden brown for a delightful twist on a classic dish. Additionally, you can make a tuna and potato bake by layering sliced canned potatoes, tuna, and a creamy sauce in a baking dish, then topping it with breadcrumbs and cheese before baking until golden and bubbly. This dish is perfect for a family dinner or potluck.