Beet And Sweet Potato Taquitos Recipe

Taquitos, which can be a snack, appetizer, or main meal, very often contain meat. When you're craving the convenience of tiny tacos but are cutting back on meat, though, they can most certainly be made vegetarian or even vegan with a different filling — as is the case with developer Deniz Vergara's latest recipe. "These crispy taquitos are filled with black beans, tender roasted sweet potatoes, and beets," she says about her meat-free taquitos, which also happen to be lighter and less messy than their deep-fried relatives since they're baked in the oven.

While Vergara uses pre-cooked beets that she bought in the refrigerated produce section of her grocery store, not all supermarkets may carry this ingredient. If that's the case for you, her advice is to use fresh beets and steam them until tender. If you do so, she tells us, "they will be tender at the same time as the sweet potatoes" once you bake them together on a sheet pan.