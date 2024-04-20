The Poke Test Is The Foolproof Way To Check Your Sourdough's Rise

If you are just embarking on your sourdough-baking journey, you might be noticing that there are a lot of steps in the process that essentially come down to personal judgment. You have to make a judgment call on when the starter has grown enough to feed again, on when it smells and looks ready to use, and on what might be going wrong if it is doing exactly none of those things — and that's all before you even begin baking. Once the dough is finally assembled, you've got to let it rise properly to get a light and fluffy bake (another necessary judgment call). The promise of the tart and tangy taste of that finished loaf of sourdough is enough to keep you going on the perilous culinary voyage, but it helps to have a trick or two up your sleeve.

At the beginning of the breadmaking process, you can turn to the rubber band tip to accurately mark your sourdough starter, but luckily, you don't even need an extra tool to test the proofing stage. You just need your finger — because the poke test is true to its name. To check whether your sourdough has risen properly, all you need to do is press your finger gently into the dough and see how (and if) it springs back to the correct shape. The dough's reaction to the finger poke will tell you if it needs more time, if it's been left too long, or if it's ready for the oven.