The Rubber Band Tip For Accurately Marking Your Sourdough Starter

As far as baked goods go, sourdough practically has a baking cult devoted to its tangy flavor. Even with its popularity, though, sourdough also has a reputation for being difficult and particular. And so much of a successful sourdough process relies on getting your sourdough starter right.

If you haven't been fortunate enough to inherit a years-old starter from generations of bakers who came before you, it isn't hard to cultivate the iconic sourdough tang from scratch. Despite their reputation, sourdough starters don't have to be as intimidating as they're made out to be. The most basic sourdough starters are made from equal parts flour and water, mixed thoroughly in a clear, non-reactive container, then partially discarded and fed with more flour-water mixture on a regular schedule as the starter bubbles and grows.

Although the particulars will vary from recipe to recipe and environment to environment, this growth is an essential element. You have to know the level of your starter's growth to know when to feed it and when to use it — and unless you have an especially good memory for leavener levels, you'll need to indicate where your starter began so you can know how much it's risen. The easiest solution? Wrap a rubber band around your container to mark the level of the starter when you first make it and easily move it at the start of each feeding cycle. This popular trick ensures you can quickly and accurately see your starter's growth.