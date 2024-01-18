When It Comes To Asian Cucumber Salad, It's All About Smashing

Whether you need a light and tasty side dish to pair with your perfect cheeseburger or are simply in the mood to enjoy a plate of refreshing fare, cucumber salad is always a solid choice. Even though you can combine cucumbers with many different ingredients and condiments to make a delightful salad, for those of you after a dish that can bring the heat but also has a unique blend of specific ingredients, look no further than Asian cucumber salad. Topped with a saucy blend of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, Asian cucumber salad not only stands out for its signature umami taste but also for how the cucumbers in this salad are prepared.

To make the most of this flavorful dish, your beloved cucumbers must be smashed. Yes, you read that right. Next to the savory Asian-inspired dressing, cucumber salad also contains a varied combination of chopped shallots, green onions, chili crisps, and sesame seeds. For these bright and crispy vegetables to soak up this flavorful sauce and grab hold of those extra ingredients, you need more variance in your salad other than the smooth surface of cucumber rounds. Simply put, regular cucumbers won't have the same flavor and won't be able to soak up all the added flavors from the dressing either.