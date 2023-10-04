Choosing The Right Wood To Smoke Turkey Makes All The Difference

The key here is mildness. You want woods that impart delicate flavors that let the turkey itself shine. Happily, you've got several options here. Cherry wood imparts a slightly sweet flavor that meshes well with turkey (similar to how cranberry sauce makes a great side at Thanksgiving). Pecan does the same thing, except it also has a nutty quality to it.

Maple has similar sweetness, but it's also milder than the other two, making it a great option if you're not a fan of pecan or cherry. Apple wood can work well, too. But in this case, you have to be careful. Apple is so mild that it takes longer to impart its flavors, and turkey is especially susceptible to drying out.

There are a few woods you want to avoid at all costs when it comes to smoking turkey, though. Hickory and mesquite are great smoking woods for beef, but the flavors they impart are so heavy that they tend to overwhelm turkey. Oak is also a problem, but it's lighter than the other two, so there's a caveat here in that you can use it in a blend with something like cherry.