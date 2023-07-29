The Ultimate Guide To The Oldest Known Cookbooks In The World

People in the ancient world loved fine food every bit as much as we do today, and they left behind tantalizing clues about it too. In June 2023, archaeologists unearthed an ancient Roman fresco in Pompeii that seems to show what might be an early ancestor of modern pizza. YouTube channel Tasting History managed to recreate the long-forgotten dish by examining the painting and filling in the blanks based on surviving historical records. Not all foods from the past are quite so difficult to make today, though. Fortunately, cookbooks are found in cultures around the world, and they have a much longer history than most people might realize.

Today, cookbooks are a common sight in many homes, from dusty old thrift-store finds to glossy coffee-table books full of appetizing pictures. Around 20 million cookbooks are sold in the United States alone every year. The first one written in a modern style is usually considered to be Eliza Acton's "Modern Cookery for Private Families," though the name is now slightly ironic given it was first published in 1887. A plethora of printed cookbooks already existed at the time, however, such as Amelia Simmons' book "American Cookery." Published almost a century earlier, in 1796, it's known as the first-ever American cookbook. But both of these are just a continuation of an ancient tradition, and the oldest known cookbook was written over 3,000 years before Amelia Simmons first put pen to paper.