Is Your Fry Oil Too Hot? There's A Simple Hack To Fix It Right Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to argue that most foods taste just a little better when they're deep-fried. Deep frying at home is easy, but there are some techniques to use to make sure your oil doesn't burn — and also to keep you safe. If you don't own a deep fryer, then you'll have to regulate the oil's temperature on your own, which can be a little tricky if you look away for a minute. But if you find yourself in a situation where your oil has become way too hot, there is one simple fix: add more oil.

Balancing too-hot oil with room-temperature oil will help bring the temperature down. Just use an oil thermometer to keep track of the changing temperature while adding the new oil; this ensures the oil temperature doesn't drop too low. If you're out of that type of oil you're using, then you technically can mix another oil in there, but make sure it's an oil with a similar smoke point.