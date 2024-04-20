Give Your Hands A Buttermilk Bath To Stop Dreaded Pepper Oil Burns

There are plenty of types of peppers you can add to a recipe to take it up a notch. Whether it's pickled jalapeños, sliced habaneros, or dried chili peppers, each unique spice adds a different form of heat to a dish. But the spicy flavor that builds your recipe to peak perfection can also wreak havoc on your skin. That's thanks to a compound called capsaicin, which is what makes spicy food feel hot. Next time you find yourself with chili pepper burns, douse your hands in buttermilk; it will make all the difference.

When you slice a pepper to expose its center, capsaicin is released. Different peppers have different capsaicin levels, which is why some peppers are hotter than others. But if that capsaicin oil gets on your skin, it can overstay its welcome, often causing your hands to burn. Thanks to science, buttermilk has a way of mitigating that heat, so it's worth it to make a quick store run to grab some if you forgot to wear gloves during pepper prep.