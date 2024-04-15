Starbucks Is Feeling The Heat With A New Line-Up Of Spicy Spring Drinks

Over the past few days, Starbucks has been hinting at a new lineup of drinks on their Instagram with some rather spicy clues. Featuring flames and chili pepper emojis captioned with the ambiguous line, "Things are heating up," the chain has piqued its followers' curiosity. Fans have been speculating in the comments section about what foods or drink items could be getting a hot new makeover. Up until now, the "spiciest" thing on Starbucks' menu has been the annual appearance of the Pumpkin Spice Latte announcing that fall has arrived. But the coffee company's newest lineup of seasonal beverages promises a fruity yet spicy blend of flavors that will heat things up this spring.

According to an announcement shared with Daily Meal, Starbucks will be offering three new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers: Spicy Strawberry, Spicy Pineapple, and Spicy Dragonfruit. This spicy take on Lemonade Refreshers will feature a spicy chili powder blend, along with real pieces of fruit and a "zesty lemonade" (Via Starbucks). This lineup of seasonal beverages is quite a departure from the current Lavender Spring menu that Starbucks released earlier in the season. With both seasonal vibes on the menu, customers get to decide what mood they are in — floral or fiery. The Spicy Lemonade Refreshers will be available in stores nationwide beginning on Tuesday, April 16, and will only stick around for a very limited time.