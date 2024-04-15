Starbucks Is Feeling The Heat With A New Line-Up Of Spicy Spring Drinks
Over the past few days, Starbucks has been hinting at a new lineup of drinks on their Instagram with some rather spicy clues. Featuring flames and chili pepper emojis captioned with the ambiguous line, "Things are heating up," the chain has piqued its followers' curiosity. Fans have been speculating in the comments section about what foods or drink items could be getting a hot new makeover. Up until now, the "spiciest" thing on Starbucks' menu has been the annual appearance of the Pumpkin Spice Latte announcing that fall has arrived. But the coffee company's newest lineup of seasonal beverages promises a fruity yet spicy blend of flavors that will heat things up this spring.
According to an announcement shared with Daily Meal, Starbucks will be offering three new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers: Spicy Strawberry, Spicy Pineapple, and Spicy Dragonfruit. This spicy take on Lemonade Refreshers will feature a spicy chili powder blend, along with real pieces of fruit and a "zesty lemonade" (Via Starbucks). This lineup of seasonal beverages is quite a departure from the current Lavender Spring menu that Starbucks released earlier in the season. With both seasonal vibes on the menu, customers get to decide what mood they are in — floral or fiery. The Spicy Lemonade Refreshers will be available in stores nationwide beginning on Tuesday, April 16, and will only stick around for a very limited time.
A new Spicy Cream Cold Foam also makes its debut
In addition to the three Spicy Lemonade Refreshers, Starbucks is also offering a new cream cold foam customization featuring a hint of chili powder. Seasonal versions of the delicious frothy cold foam have been a frequent addition to Starbucks menus in recent years, but nothing nearly this spicy has graced menus until now. Per Starbucks Stories, the company suggests trying this hot new cold foam with a chai tea latte, claiming that the "combination of spices" pairs beautifully together. We cannot wait to see how creative fans get with this spicy cold foam.
While the spicy seasonal line has yet to be officially released, certain Starbucks partners sometimes have the opportunity to try the new menu items before they become public as they receive seasonal ingredients and learn how to prepare them. According to one Reddit thread, reviews on the spicy flavors are extremely mixed. Some claim that they couldn't stand the spicy cold foam, while others were surprisingly impressed with how well it paired with the right drink. One user wrote, "It's not bad but it's not good either. I keep getting stuck because I like the powder and feel like it has to be good with something, but nothing has quite clicked all the way yet." Ultimately, fans will have to wait for April 16 to decide for themselves.