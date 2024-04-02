Starbucks' Spring Lavender Menu Just Got A Brand New Addition
Back in March 2024, Starbucks released their line-up of seasonal drink offerings that feature the trendy flavors of lavender and oat milk. This season's drinks may be the most colorful that Starbucks has had in years, featuring a bold purple lavender cream atop an iced matcha or an iced oat milk latte. Fans have expressed serious excitement over the lavender menu items: On Starbucks' Instagram post announcing its two new heavy hitters, one commenter wrote, "Matcha with lavender is a great combination. So glad Starbucks is going to start offering this!" Another commented, "yall out did yourself... it's sooooo good."
Apparently, fans are loving the combination of oat milk and lavender so much that Starbucks has added another new beverage with these flavors to its menu — in addition to the brand new grocery offerings, Starbucks is really celebrating spring! In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Starbucks shared its newest drink: the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill, that features oat milk, lavender syrup, and a scoop of dragonfruit. The hand-shaken drink promises a caffeine-free, dairy-free blend of creamy and floral flavors with an unexpected touch of fruitiness. The Lavender Oatmilk Chill is only available for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.
The new Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill has peaked fans' interest
While last year's spring beverage from Starbucks featured a much warmer, sweeter flavor profile, this year it's all about the florals. While the concept may seem a little predictable, no one expected the newest drink drop to be a glorified flavored milk. The Chill beverage is new to Starbucks menus, and frequent customers are not sure what to make of it quite yet.
On the company's Instagram post announcing the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill, one commenter asked, "But what is it? Like is it a refresher? Iced tea?...Or is it straight up flavored oat milk?" Starbucks wrote back that the drink is "a floral, sweet, soothing beverage." Interested fans may just have to order the drink for themselves to find out what a Chill actually is.
While the newcomer may be raising a few eyebrows, there's no doubt that fans have been loving Starbucks' lavender menu. One user on Reddit shared that they've been adding Lavender Cold Foam to their go-to iced chai order, and it has completely leveled up their drink experience. Another user wrote that they're "obsessed with an iced blonde vanilla oat milk latte with the lavender foam." While the seasonal drinks may leave menus when summer arrives, many are hoping that the lavender flavored syrup and cold foam will stick around as permanent menu items. Until then, fans are savoring every last drop of the floral-flavored beverages.