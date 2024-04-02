Starbucks' Spring Lavender Menu Just Got A Brand New Addition

While last year's spring beverage from Starbucks featured a much warmer, sweeter flavor profile, this year it's all about the florals. While the concept may seem a little predictable, no one expected the newest drink drop to be a glorified flavored milk. The Chill beverage is new to Starbucks menus, and frequent customers are not sure what to make of it quite yet.

On the company's Instagram post announcing the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill, one commenter asked, "But what is it? Like is it a refresher? Iced tea?...Or is it straight up flavored oat milk?" Starbucks wrote back that the drink is "a floral, sweet, soothing beverage." Interested fans may just have to order the drink for themselves to find out what a Chill actually is.

While the newcomer may be raising a few eyebrows, there's no doubt that fans have been loving Starbucks' lavender menu. One user on Reddit shared that they've been adding Lavender Cold Foam to their go-to iced chai order, and it has completely leveled up their drink experience. Another user wrote that they're "obsessed with an iced blonde vanilla oat milk latte with the lavender foam." While the seasonal drinks may leave menus when summer arrives, many are hoping that the lavender flavored syrup and cold foam will stick around as permanent menu items. Until then, fans are savoring every last drop of the floral-flavored beverages.