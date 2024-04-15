The Storage Mistake That Causes Your Plastic Containers To Smell Weird

Plastic storage containers have a lot going for them. They're cheap, dishwasher safe, and light enough to carry in a backpack or work bag. They're also shatterproof, which makes them a great choice for taking food on the go. However, the one drawback they have compared to glass containers is that plastic can absorb odors that can't be scrubbed away.

Most plasticware is made with a type of plastic called polypropylene, which can easily hold solid and liquid food inside without leaking, but not so much for gas. If you've ever stored a cut onion or chopped garlic in a plastic container or a plastic storage bag, you know it doesn't take long for all of that odor to escape its plastic container and stink up the fridge.

The longer you leave food inside the plastic, the stronger the container will smell because it takes time for the plastic to absorb the odor. The same is true after you've washed it; it takes time for the absorbed odor to dissipate. If you pop the lid back on before all the smell is gone, you'll only trap it inside. So when it comes time to store your plastic containers, make sure they're completely dry before you put them away so that they don't grow any mold, and keep the lids and bottoms separated. Over time, any smells left behind will drift away as the plasticware sits in storage.