The One Habit You Need To Pick Up For A More Organized Kitchen

The first step in any organizational process is to take an inventory of what you have. When it's time to clean out a cupboard or drawer, pull everything out of the space and group like items together. In the kitchen drawers, this means separating dish towels from cloth napkins and serving utensils from cooking gadgets. Once separated, decide what items you no longer need. Even though that second pizza cutter unexpectedly comes in handy when cutting herbs and quesadillas, do you really need two? If there's a reason you need more than one of the duplicated items, make space for it. Otherwise, pick your favorite and place others in the donation box. Ditch broken utensils and gadgets, let go of machines with missing parts, and part ways with anything you forgot you had.

Remember, each tool or supply you keep is another thing you need to provide space for and maintain. If you don't use it, eliminate it. That yogurt maker you haven't used in the past year? It's just not your thing. However, if you decide to make yogurt later on, it's easy to make homemade yogurt without that particular gadget. What about that food chopper or garlic press you never dig out, preferring to simply grab a kitchen knife instead? Donate those and clear the space for other items that you do rely on.