The One Habit You Need To Pick Up For A More Organized Kitchen
A neatly arranged and functional kitchen requires some planning and thought. It begins with a careful evaluation of how you use the space and where you want every item to call home. Whether your kitchen is large or small, keeping often-used items accessible and your pantry organized by minimizing food supplies will save you time when reaching for a ladle, container of cornstarch, or handy pasta maker. On the other hand, disorganization sets back the pocketbook when you can't find an item and you end up buying another to replace it. It also drains your energy and feeds frustration. That's not what you want to feed in the kitchen.
The good news is, adopting a new habit will result in a more organized kitchen and it's a simple matter of committing to regular check-ins with different corners of your kitchen. It's not a difficult task, but scheduling frequent mini sessions to take an inventory of supplies and rid yourself of the surplus will not only improve workflow but will also reconnect you with those items that get shoved to the depths of the cupboards — perhaps even inspiring a culinary masterpiece along the way.
Eradicate excess, broken, and unused items
The first step in any organizational process is to take an inventory of what you have. When it's time to clean out a cupboard or drawer, pull everything out of the space and group like items together. In the kitchen drawers, this means separating dish towels from cloth napkins and serving utensils from cooking gadgets. Once separated, decide what items you no longer need. Even though that second pizza cutter unexpectedly comes in handy when cutting herbs and quesadillas, do you really need two? If there's a reason you need more than one of the duplicated items, make space for it. Otherwise, pick your favorite and place others in the donation box. Ditch broken utensils and gadgets, let go of machines with missing parts, and part ways with anything you forgot you had.
Remember, each tool or supply you keep is another thing you need to provide space for and maintain. If you don't use it, eliminate it. That yogurt maker you haven't used in the past year? It's just not your thing. However, if you decide to make yogurt later on, it's easy to make homemade yogurt without that particular gadget. What about that food chopper or garlic press you never dig out, preferring to simply grab a kitchen knife instead? Donate those and clear the space for other items that you do rely on.
Purge unitask and mismatched equipment
Give a critical review to items that only serve one purpose. These unitaskers take up valuable real estate in the kitchen and are probably not used frequently. The quesadilla maker you think you need for quick quesadillas, apple/egg/banana/avocado slicers, and the bread machine are all on the chopping block. Basically, if you have another tool that can do the same job, such as a knife, skillet, or oven, cull it from the kitchen.
Storage containers and their ever-missing lids are a mystery of the world that ranks up there with sock-eating dryers. In fact, finding containers and lids that match should be categorized as a superpower. However, keeping storage containers organized is an achievable task that goes back to the same habit of frequently taking inventory of your supplies. Every few months, allow half an hour to pull everything out of the drawer or cabinet and evaluate what you have. Recycle or donate excess cottage cheese, salsa, and yogurt containers. Dispose of any warped, pitted, overly stained, or otherwise damaged containers you no longer use. Then match lids and get rid of extras. If you have the space, an even better habit is to match lids to containers before storing them so they never lose each other again. Creating a new habit takes time, but by regularly choosing one section of the kitchen to clean out and sort, you can maintain ongoing organization that allows you to maximize the joy of your space.