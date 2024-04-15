How To Serve And Eat Lychee Jelly

Have you ever tried boba or bubble tea? Then you might have seen that some versions of the drink are topped with a jelly-like fruit paste. This surprise ingredient is called lychee jelly and can be purchased on its own. Most stores sell it in plastic jars or snack cups, advertising it as a topping for milk tea, fruit tea, bubble tea, and other beverages.

This treat comes from lychee, a tropical fruit that grows in Southeast Asia and other subtropical regions. Lychee has a sweet and slightly tangy taste with floral notes. Its flavor is somewhat similar to that of strawberries, while its flesh has a juicy, gelatinous texture. The jelly made from this fruit is often even sweeter due to the addition of sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. Its jiggly consistency makes it ideal for puddings, cheesecakes, cocktails, and other homemade desserts or beverages. You can also enjoy it simply by itself when your sugar cravings kick in.