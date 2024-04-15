How To Serve And Eat Lychee Jelly
Have you ever tried boba or bubble tea? Then you might have seen that some versions of the drink are topped with a jelly-like fruit paste. This surprise ingredient is called lychee jelly and can be purchased on its own. Most stores sell it in plastic jars or snack cups, advertising it as a topping for milk tea, fruit tea, bubble tea, and other beverages.
This treat comes from lychee, a tropical fruit that grows in Southeast Asia and other subtropical regions. Lychee has a sweet and slightly tangy taste with floral notes. Its flavor is somewhat similar to that of strawberries, while its flesh has a juicy, gelatinous texture. The jelly made from this fruit is often even sweeter due to the addition of sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. Its jiggly consistency makes it ideal for puddings, cheesecakes, cocktails, and other homemade desserts or beverages. You can also enjoy it simply by itself when your sugar cravings kick in.
Lychee jelly can add a tropical twist to your desserts
Lychee jelly is a perfect match for boba tea, but you can also use it in countless desserts — from sorbets and parfaits to homemade ice cream. For example, you can mix it with lychee, condensed milk, cream, and other ingredients to make a velvety treat that will wow your guests. This results in a beautiful bowl of buko lychee salad, a traditional Filipino dessert. Another option is to layer lychee jelly with coconut yogurt, granola, and berries for a creamy parfait. Or you can use it as a filling for mochi and tartlet shells, then top it with toasted coconut or almond flakes.
This jiggly treat also goes well with pancakes, waffles, fruit salads, and cakes. Simply scoop it out with a teaspoon and use it as a topping instead of jam, syrups, spreads, or fruit sauces. Let's say you want to make a black forest mug cake on a cozy Sunday afternoon. The original recipe calls for cherry jam, which is used as a topping, but you can replace it with lychee jelly. On a similar note, you can substitute lychee jelly for strawberry sauce, maraschino cherries, fresh fruit, or other ice cream toppings. Alternatively, spread it between cake layers where you would typically use custard or fruit fillings.
Elevate your favorite drinks with this delicious add-on
This treat can be a flavorful addition to smoothies, fruit juices, lemonade, or even coffee. For extra energy, top your favorite iced coffee with lychee jelly so you can get the best of both worlds: the stimulant effects of caffeine and the sweet tropical flavor of lychee fruit. Lychee jelly can also add a tropical note to wine and cocktails. For example, some prosecco cocktail recipes call for gelatin and fresh lychees, among other ingredients, but you can just as well use lychee jelly.
Better yet, swap soda for a glass of sparkling water with lychee jelly to stay hydrated and satisfy your sweet tooth. Or make a tropical mocktail with lychee jelly, pineapple juice, lime juice, and other refreshing ingredients. Some on social media recommend mixing the jelly into avocado smoothies. Others say it tastes great with honeydew milk tea, strawberry beverages, or green tea. Apart from that, you can blend lychee jelly into milkshakes, fruit punches, or spritzers for a flavor boost.