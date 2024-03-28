The Importance Of Flour When Baking In A Cast Iron Skillet

While you can reach for other types of baking dishes or cake pans, swapping them out in favor of a cast-iron skillet definitely has its benefits. The material excels at retaining and distributing heat evenly, so you can easily avoid baking issues like sinking and cracking. Cast-iron bakeware also promotes better browning, allowing you to create brownies with chewier edges, or pies with crispier tops.

Even if you know all of the essential tips for baking in your cast-iron pans, there is one unfortunate downside to using them. Even though properly seasoned cast iron has non-stick properties, it isn't always reliable when it comes to baking. If you plan to serve your cobbler or giant gooey chocolate chip skillet cookie straight out of the pan, this won't be much of an issue, but it's a different story if you want to remove your baked goods in one piece. Luckily, stuck-on food is easily preventable as long as you make sure to flour your cast iron beforehand.