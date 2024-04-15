Ina Garten's Secret For The Best Vodka Sauce Ever

Vodka sauce is tomato sauce's sassier, more complex cousin. Essentially, it's tomato sauce infused with cream and vodka, simmered to let the flavors build together into a fragrant and decadent creation. If you're wondering what the vodka does in the sauce, it turns out it has a major role in enhancing the flavor profiles of the other ingredients, plus it acts as an emulsifier to help combine acidic tomatoes and rich cream.

Celebrity chef Ina Garten films her "Barefoot Contessa" show in her hometown of East Hampton, New York, so it's no surprise that she pulls recipes and concepts from the delicious restaurants that surround her. Her favorite penne vodka dish hails from Nick and Toni's restaurant in East Hampton, where much of the sauce's complex flavor comes from slowly oven-roasting the sauce, then incorporating the cream at the end. While it's not essential to add this extra roasting step, it helps bring out the deeper flavor in the tomatoes, and in Garten's eyes, it makes the dish so much better.