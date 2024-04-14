The Step You Can Ignore When Baking On Parchment Paper

A well-stocked kitchen has a drawer that (at the very least) contains aluminum foil (the secret for a sparkling kitchen sink) as well as parchment paper — a baker's best friend. If you're lining a cake pan or cookie sheet with parchment paper, there's one step in the recipe you can skip: The one that tells you to grease the pan (or even the paper). This magical material is not only nonstick, but it's also heat- and grease-resistant. This comes as very good news when baking sugary things, which will want to form such a robust, caramelized bond to any non-nonstick surface that you won't be able to get them off short of sandblasting. (That's not all: Parchment paper is handy for several other baking-related jobs, too.)

Now, don't confuse parchment paper with wax paper, even though they look similar. Wax paper will not only scorch (or even catch fire) in a hot oven, its paraffin coating will transfer to your (now smoky) cookies, and "waxy" will never become a popular cookie flavor. Parchment paper, on the other hand, is food-grade, non-toxic, and treated with a release agent, typically silicone.