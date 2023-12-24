Should You Drain Canned Salmon Before Eating It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to increase how much fatty fish you eat but are strapped for time when it comes to dinner prep, canned salmon is an excellent option. This healthy and convenient food is low in calories, high in omega-3 fatty acids, and contains many essential vitamins and nutrients. Canned salmon also contains high concentrations of sodium, particularly when the fish is packed in salt water. That's why it's recommended that you drain the salmon before eating it.

A can of salmon can contain over 400 milligrams of sodium, which is about 17% of a person's recommended daily sodium intake, per the FDA. As many foods contain salt, keeping your sodium intake low is important to maintaining good health; removing the liquid the fish is packed in is one way to manage salt levels in your diet. However, some people worry that draining salmon eliminates some of its nutrients, especially when it comes to omega-3 fatty acids. Fortunately, you can reduce its sodium content without drastically affecting canned salmon's nutritional benefits.