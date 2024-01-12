For An Easy Salmon Loaf, Go For The Canned Variety Over Fresh

Canned salmon gets a bad reputation. Is it superior to fresh salmon? Well, no, not in most dishes. But for the most part, canned and fresh salmon are equally nutritious, and even if canned tastes different because of the extra sodium and preservatives, it's a common sight in pantries because it's cheap and it's easy to work with. This makes it a great choice for something like breaded salmon loaf, which is historically a dish that's meant to be simple.

Salmon loaf is a cousin of meatloaf, which is designed to be easy to make, and designed to be filling. It may not be the most glamorous meal you can prepare with salmon, but when you're baking it with bread crumbs, onions, eggs, and milk (that last one's optional), you don't need lox or anything especially fresh. It's for that reason the salmon loaf might be the ideal dish to make using your tins of canned salmon, since you can whip it up fast with just a few easy ingredients, and it'll last you several days.