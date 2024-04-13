The Simple Tip For Baking With Nuts Like A Pro

It's no secret that baking is a careful science. Unlike cooking, which leaves room for creativity, one wrong estimate in a baking recipe and you have a hot mess in the oven. But this isn't to say you can't play around with baked goods — adding extra steps that don't radically change the recipe, but do make it a tad tastier, is always a sure bet. For instance, if you roast nuts before baking with them, you'll have deliciously nutty baked goods like you've never tasted before.

You can bake with raw nuts, but because so many aromatic compounds form during the roasting process, roasted ones have a bolder taste and smell, giving your baked goods more depth of flavor and a heavenly scent. Similarly, roasting nuts triggers the Maillard reaction, a chemical process between amino acids and sugars that causes foods to brown. This gives the nuts a richer and more complex taste with a bigger crunch.

Roasting nuts also makes them easier to digest, and they last longer than raw ones, meaning you can save any leftovers without worrying about spoilage. While you might try to outsmart pre-roasting the nuts, assuming they'll get nice and toasty while they're baking in your muffins or cookies, they're are usually too deeply embedded in the dough or batter to take on the benefits of a proper roast. You'll have to take a few extra minutes to toast them, but it's well worth it.