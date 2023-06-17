How To Make A Two-Ingredient Dip Out Of Any Sauce Or Marinade

Whether at a riotous frat party, sophisticated gallery opening, or just you on your couch with a new season of your favorite show, the perfect snack for almost any affair involves dip. Served with any crunchy chip or eaten straight from the spoon, dips give intense flavor hits that elevate the moment.

There seem to be two schools of thought when it comes to making dip: Combine onion soup mix with sour cream (a perennial favorite), or lovingly make it from scratch, like this warm butternut squash dip or chicken and spinach dip. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with either route, what if you could have the ease of the former's preparation work with the variety and flavor punch of the latter?

Well, you can, and you only need two ingredients for it which you may already have in your pantry: a readymade sauce or marinade and a creamy component. Mix the two in a bowl, and voila! Your very own personalized dip.