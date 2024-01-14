The Key To The Best Mashed Potatoes? Using Different Types Of Spuds

If you're unsure of which spuds you'll most enjoy in homemade mashed potatoes, reap the benefits of more than one variety. Russet and Yukon gold potatoes are a great combination to use, as they each offer their own perks. Russet potatoes contain a lot of starch and become extra fluffy after they've been mashed. Their uniquely high starch content heavily affects the texture of your mashed potatoes, and they also boast a more mild, earthy flavor that makes for a wholesome-tasting dish.

Meanwhile, Yukon Golds have a medium starch content, and they offer much more in terms of flavor. These potatoes are very rich in taste and buttery all on their own, and are usually labeled as an "all-purpose" potato because they're balanced and versatile. They also have thin skins, which makes them an ideal choice if you plan to leave your potatoes unpeeled. In that case, use slightly more Yukon Golds than russets, or just peel your russets, but don't bother to peel the Yukons.

More rare potato varieties can also be used for mashed potatoes, but you should steer clear of very "waxy" potatoes, which are hard to mash and can make your mashed potatoes too chunky or dense. Waxy varieties include Dutch Cream, Kipfler, Southern Gold, purple potatoes, and more. Once you've got your potatoes picked, you can upgrade your recipe even further using whatever tricks sound good to you, and you'll have your ideal mash.