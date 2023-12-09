How Potato Varieties Affect The Texture Of Your Mash

As mashed potato season comes into full swing with dropping temperatures and cozy holidays approach, the types of potatoes in your shopping cart at the grocery store are going to shift. But as you find yourself standing in front of a display of different varieties, it can be hard to know which ones you need.

That choice all comes down to what kind of mashed potatoes you want to serve. Do you want fluffy mashed potatoes? Chunky mashed potatoes with bits of skin? Creamy mashed potatoes? Super-rich pommes purée? These will call for different kinds of potatoes based on the starchiness or waxiness of the variety.

The simple rule to remember is that waxy potatoes should be used for mash with a really creamy texture, and starchy potatoes should be used for mash with a really fluffy texture. For a chunky skin-on mash, it's as much about the texture of the potato as it is about the texture of the skin; too thick or rough skin and it creates a lot of fibrous chewing. An all-purpose potato like the Yukon Gold, which has characteristics of both waxy and starchy potatoes but with a thin skin, is ideal here. But for a fluffy mash or a rich, creamy mash, you'll want something different.