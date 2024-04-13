The McDonald's Toy Fact That May Come As A Surprise

Plastic waste is a big concern among consumers these days, which has led McDonald's to propose some changes in the type of toys it includes in its Happy Meals. The restaurant hopes to cut back on how much plastic is used in its toys by 2025, with plans to replace items with environmentally friendly and recycled materials. In a statement posted on the McDonald's website, the overall goal is to achieve "an approximately 90% reduction in virgin fossil fuel-based plastic use against a 2018 baseline."

Along with concerns about the environmental impact of Happy Meal toys, McDonald's has also faced tough questions about their impact on the health of kids. In California, San Francisco placed restrictions on Happy Meals in 2010 due to concerns about the nutritional content of the food. City officials were worried that the tempting nature of the toys would lead children and their parents to make poor food choices, so they insisted they could only be included if the meals met certain standards.

However, instead of revamping its menu, McDonald's began charging for toys (as opposed to giving them away). It should be noted that Happy Meals currently comes with healthier options, such as low-fat milk and apple slices, making them as popular as ever.