If You're Not Using Tadka For Salad Dressing, You're Missing Out

Whether you like yours teeming with dozens of greens and a fistful of proteins or a simple two-ingredient spread, there's no wrong way to eat a salad. There is, however, one common denominator that unites all great-tasting salads: dressing. Without an easy, well-made salad dressing, your favorite leafy lunch medley will fall flat in flavor and give you nothing more than dry, uninspired forkfuls. Although the possibilities for salad dressings are infinite, you're missing out by not including tadka in your regular rotation.

Made from a simple combination of oil or ghee infused with aromatic spices, Tadka is a key element in many Indian dishes. While it's not explicitly considered a condiment and is instead regarded as a cooking technique, introducing tadka to your salad dressing is an easy way to achieve a more flavorful and luscious meal. When the spices, herbs, and aromatics are tempered in hot oil or ghee, they infuse the fat with bold, eye-widening flavors, guaranteeing a salad that's anything but ordinary. Traditional spices used in tadka include cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fennel, and chili peppers, but your options are as vast as your spice cabinet. You can drizzle the no-frills mixture atop your favorite salad or introduce additional ingredients for a more robust dressing, making it as simple or complex as your tastebuds desire.