Girl Scout Cookies' New Raspberry Rally Promises To Bring Thin Mints Vibes

Girl Scout Cookies have been sold since 1917, and fans eagerly await their return each year. Though there are quite a few beloved classic flavors, including Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Trefoils, new flavors have been introduced over the years, too.

In 2022, Girl Scouts announced the release of Adventurefuls: a brownie-flavored cookie with a caramel crème center, finished with a sprinkling of sea salt. And in 2019, the caramel chocolate chip cookie, the brand's second gluten-free option, joined the lineup. This Girl Scout cookie flavor starts with a sugar cookie base and includes semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel chips, and sea salt blended into the batter.

There are currently 13 different Girl Scout Cookie flavors available. (Some may not be available in all regions, and others go by different names depending on location.) This year, Girl Scouts is offering an all-new cookie variety, and it's reminiscent of another fan-favorite option.