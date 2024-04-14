Let Your Chili Cool Down Overnight For A Huge Flavor Upgrade

Making chili is a highly individualized undertaking. Everyone swears they have the best method or the secret ingredient that will take chili over the top. But the real way to make any chili taste better is time. Some dishes are just better the next day, and chili is among them. The flavors mellow out, and the meat and beans become more tender. Any excess liquid smooths out into a cohesive sauce, and you're left with a silky feel. But why?

While several chemical reactions are likely at work here, the main reason has to do with all of the components that make up a chili. Meat, beans, tomatoes, aromatics like onion and garlic, plus all those spices, need time to merge in the fridge. While an hour or so of cooking can permeate soft tomatoes and onions, the meat and beans take longer to take on the flavors. An overnight chill gives the ingredients time to round out, tasting less like themselves and more like a cohesive dish.