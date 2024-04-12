Why Your Spinach Is Slimy (And How To Prevent It)

Spinach is delicious and delicate — and it's the latter quality that can quickly transform this vegetable from the featured ingredient for ultimate creamed spinach to, well, compost. Leafy greens need to be stored properly to get the most out of their brief vegetal lives, and spinach is very much not an exception — especially because it can get so slimy in such a short time. The tl;dr reason for this is excess moisture.

It's not always obvious to know how different foods need to be stored to ensure their optimal shelf life. You're probably storing most of your groceries incorrectly through no fault of your own because it's a bit of an acquired knowledge. The trick to keeping produce fresh is often either the retention or prevention of water. For example, fruits such as cucumbers like their high water content, but leafy greens such as spinach can suffer from excess moisture.