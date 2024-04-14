The Absolute Best Way To Freeze And Store Banana Bread

There's nothing quite as delightful and comforting as a slice of banana bread. It's moist and sweet, but not too sweet. There's usually a hint of cinnamon that gives this baked good a bit of warmth. Many recipes for banana bread include a few tweaks to further enhance its flavor with the addition of nuts or chocolate chips. But, despite all of its deliciousness, it may be hard to eat an entire loaf before the bread goes bad.

That's why the freezer can be your best friend as far as preserving your banana bread goes. You want to lock in the bread's tenderness for future use, but you have to take care to avoid the potential hazards of using the freezer. No one likes the taste of freezer burn after all. The first step in freezing bread is to remember that air is the enemy. That's why you need to wrap up your banana bread twice before storing it in the freezer.