Ground Ramen Noodles Make For A Wonderfully Crunchy Frittata

Whether or not you come from a long line of Italian grandmothers who have been cooking the classic egg dish for you for decades, it's undeniable that a frittata is one of the world's great culinary triumphs. Simple, endlessly adaptable, budget-friendly, and perfect for a weekday meal or a special occasion brunch, learning to make this egg-tastic anytime meal is an indispensable skill.

A frittata is similar to an omelet, except that it is started on the stovetop (the word frittata translates to "fried" in Italian), and then it is transferred to the oven for the last few minutes. The other distinction has to do with the mix in's. For a frittata, they go straight into the beaten egg mixture.

What you choose to mix in can range widely, from a vegetable and cheese to pumpkin, chorizo, and kale. But if you're not tossing some ground up noodles—particularly the ramen you may already know and love from the package — you're missing out. The crispy carbohydrate contributes texture to your fluffy, cloudlike, frittata, and the contrast adds to this classic's crave-ability big time.