Ground Ramen Noodles Make For A Wonderfully Crunchy Frittata
Whether or not you come from a long line of Italian grandmothers who have been cooking the classic egg dish for you for decades, it's undeniable that a frittata is one of the world's great culinary triumphs. Simple, endlessly adaptable, budget-friendly, and perfect for a weekday meal or a special occasion brunch, learning to make this egg-tastic anytime meal is an indispensable skill.
A frittata is similar to an omelet, except that it is started on the stovetop (the word frittata translates to "fried" in Italian), and then it is transferred to the oven for the last few minutes. The other distinction has to do with the mix in's. For a frittata, they go straight into the beaten egg mixture.
What you choose to mix in can range widely, from a vegetable and cheese to pumpkin, chorizo, and kale. But if you're not tossing some ground up noodles—particularly the ramen you may already know and love from the package — you're missing out. The crispy carbohydrate contributes texture to your fluffy, cloudlike, frittata, and the contrast adds to this classic's crave-ability big time.
Adding ramen to your frittata
Putting noodles in a frittata isn't a new practice. In fact, it's fairly common in Italy as a way to use up leftover pasta by sprinkling last night's spaghetti (or rigatoni or bucatini or penne, whatever's handy) into today's omelet adjacent option.
The difference here is that this preparation isn't about utilizing leftover cooked noodles, but the dry, still-crispy kind. Packaged ramen, being thin and crimped and crunchy, is an ideal shape, size, and texture for this process. And while they do soften a bit during cooking, you still wind up with that super satisfying toothsome factor that makes this dish so unique.
You can use the brand and flavor of ramen of your choice. In this preparation, you can either omit the seasoning packet and set aside for another application (toss with buttered popcorn, add it to a dry rub for barbecue, or season vegetables), or mix it into your egg mixture so the taste permeates every bite.
Elevate and enjoy your ramen frittata
Now that you have your frittata base sorted, there are all sorts of ways you can elevate your ramen frittata. Add seasonal veggies like asparagus in spring or sweet potato in the fall. Choose cheeses like asiago, chevre, or ricotta. Bring subtle complexity with herbs like basil or sage, and spices like cumin or turmeric. If you choose to incorporate the ramen seasoning packet, choose complementary elements for taste and garnish, like fermented bamboo shoots, scallions, or chives. Use coconut milk and rice wine vinegar to balance a soy-flavored ramen, and top with cilantro and peanuts.
The beauty of a frittata is also in its scalability. You can make one for a crowd, and serve it in slices like a quiche without the crust, and it's not unusual to enjoy at room temperature, so there's no need to worry about cooking time or a la minute like an omelet. But you can also make a single-serving ramen frittata, and keep all that savory, soft and crunchy goodness for yourself.