The Secret To Cloud-Like, Fluffy Muffins Is In The Flour

Not all flour is built the same. Sure, all purpose flour is a workhorse that, by definition, generally works in all applications. But special flours exist for a reason: They bring different characteristics to your bakes. Just as artists have a variety of paintbrushes and contractors have various tools, bakers should have a selection of flours in their pantry so they can use the right one for the right purpose.

Muffins of all kinds bring happiness, but biting into a fluffy, cloud-like muffin is a special little mouthful of joy. To achieve that at home, you'll need to have cake flour on hand. You can use cake flour in place of all purpose flour in any muffin recipe; just add an extra two tablespoons of cake flour per cup of AP flour that the recipe calls for. Cake flour isn't as dense as all purpose flour, and you'll need to account for that when swapping flours.

Do you actually need cake flour to reach the fluffy muffin of your dreams? We've all used the cornstarch hack for fluffy baked goods, but yes — try baking with actual cake flour. It's OK to treat yourself! Consider this your sign to buy yourself a bouquet of flours.