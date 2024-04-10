The Effortless Shortcut For Flavor-Packed Chicken Soup

When it comes to classic comfort foods, chicken soup stands alone. It's warm, salty, savory, and satisfying, with just the right amount of depth and primal undertones to distinguish it from veggie-based broths. But chicken soup comes in many tastes, textures, and colors — you can find the striking, neon-yellow variety simmering away in those massive kettles at your local or deli or the viscous, almost gloopy stuff that's ready to go right out of the can. However, if you've ever had homemade chicken soup, you know that there's nothing quite like making it yourself.

Chicken soup isn't particularly complicated, but there are a vast number of ways to go about making it. You can use the neck, back, feet, and bones to slowly build a flavorful stock from whole raw chicken, or you can opt for a recipe that uses chicken bouillon or boxed broth/stock as the base of your soup. Both options can be delicious, but if you want to split the difference and make something that has homemade flare without all the hassle of skimming and dish-washing that comes with raw chicken, then you may want to use a bit of a shortcut: rotisserie chicken. Not only does rotisserie chicken save time and clean-up, but it also adds a unique, slow-roasted flavor to the soup. It's a great alternative and makes the whole dish a lot less intimidating.