What Exactly Is Tiger Bread And How Does It Get Its Pattern?

In the modern age, we have far more bread options at our disposal than plain old Wonder Bread. You can go to pretty much any grocery store and easily pick up varieties like sourdough, ciabatta, and brioche — a convenience of which our grandparents could only dream. But there's another bread you might not be familiar with that can make for some delicious sandwiches: tiger bread.

If you're from northern California, you're almost certainly familiar with tiger bread, albeit under a different name: Dutch crunch bread. Whichever you call it, though, tiger bread's pattern is extremely distinct. This unusual appearance and texture is accomplished in a rather unique way: A paste of rice flour, toasted sesame oil, yeast, and sugar is applied to the surface of the bread. This slurry cracks apart as the bread bakes and expands, leading to a mottled pattern of slightly sweet, crispy segments that stands out as truly unique amidst the sea of loaf options.