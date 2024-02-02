It's Official: Ina Garten's Memoir Is On Its Way

For someone who's had such astounding success combining cooking and mass media, it might come as a shock that Ina Garten began her professional life writing nuclear energy budgets for the White House Office of Management and Budget in the 1970s. After a fateful pivot into owning a specialty food shop, what followed was two decades of running a successful business, followed by a string of hugely influential cookbooks (over a dozen at last count), a long-running stint as host of "The Barefoot Contessa," and food columns in Oprah, Martha Stewart Living, House Beautiful, and Food Network magazine. Garten's memoir will allow fans to immerse themselves in her notable life story more intimately, exploring her childhood, her marriage, and her feelings on motherhood, according to a 2023 interview conducted by the BBC's Katty Kay in which the beloved culinary personality revealed that "a lot of my decisions were based on my childhood."

Garten's latest cookbook, the bestseller "Go-To Dinners," came out in October 2022, around the time she began hosting "Be My Guest with Ina Garten" — a three-season show that involved Garten inviting celebrity friends to her East Hampton home to share food and conversation. Since that series ended, it's safe to assume the Barefoot Contessa turned her full attention to the upcoming memoir, making October not seem so far away. (In the meantime, you can check to see if there are any things you didn't know about Ina Garten.)