Give Your Potato Salad A Tangy Twist Using One Crumbly Addition

Potato salad has long remained a fan favorite at events ranging from picnics to in-house soirées. Those who love the dish know there are many ways to make it; some chefs swear by particular methods over others. However, you might only be familiar with the more traditional varieties of potato salad. While we usually trust what's tried and true, sometimes it's nice to throw a little something new into the mix.

Next time you whip up this classic side dish, consider giving your potato salad a tangy twist using one crumbly addition: feta cheese. For starters, feta cheese is incredibly versatile and can make your potato salad really stand apart from other classic versions by imparting its signature tangy bite. We think this ingredient offers a great way to add some zing to otherwise mild potato salad dishes, so even if you choose a classic recipe, don't be afraid to make it your own with some feta.