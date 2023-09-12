Give Your Potato Salad A Tangy Twist Using One Crumbly Addition
Potato salad has long remained a fan favorite at events ranging from picnics to in-house soirées. Those who love the dish know there are many ways to make it; some chefs swear by particular methods over others. However, you might only be familiar with the more traditional varieties of potato salad. While we usually trust what's tried and true, sometimes it's nice to throw a little something new into the mix.
Next time you whip up this classic side dish, consider giving your potato salad a tangy twist using one crumbly addition: feta cheese. For starters, feta cheese is incredibly versatile and can make your potato salad really stand apart from other classic versions by imparting its signature tangy bite. We think this ingredient offers a great way to add some zing to otherwise mild potato salad dishes, so even if you choose a classic recipe, don't be afraid to make it your own with some feta.
What feta cheese brings to your potato salad bowl
Feta cheese can boost a potato salad in more ways than one. For example, its soft, crumbly texture helps it melt in your mouth, making it the perfect ingredient to mesh with this salad's smooth, soft bite. Using feta cheese also adds a unique element to an otherwise traditional side dish, which sets it apart from recipes that don't call for cheese or opt for milder versions, such as shredded cheddar or cottage cheese. Due to its unexpected flavor profile, feta could elevate humble potato salad into a perfect side dish for some unlikely events, like high-end dining experiences.
If you're not a fan of mayonnaise, swapping it out for ingredients like olive oil, lemon juice, and feta cheese means you don't have to use this condiment. This makes for a lighter result — without being dry — compared to denser, creamy potato salads. Therefore, using this secret ingredient comes with numerous perks, but you don't have to stop there. Here are a few other unique ingredients you could use alongside a feta-infused potato salad.
Other ingredients for your feta potato salad
When making potato salad with feta, look to other traditional Greek ingredients for complimentary pairings. For example, the acid from a squeeze of lemon brightens up the salad's flavor. Mix fresh lemon juice with mayo and herbs for the dressing, use some at the end for a hint of added sharpness, or combine lemon juice and zest for an extra burst of citrus flavor.
Refreshing herbs like dill or rosemary also bring freshness to the party, which is often needed. Mint always lends a refreshing punch of flavor, and for lovers of floral herbs, consider giving some lavender a try to switch things up. Green onion is another lesser-seen ingredient, but it pairs well with a whole lineup of potato dishes. Or, you can even opt for other green vegetables like asparagus to lend some color to your finished dish. Whatever ingredients you choose, don't be afraid to switch things up to treat your dinner guests to something new on occasion. Even the classics can be transformed into something unexpected.