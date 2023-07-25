The Reason You Should Steer Clear Of Cooking Acidic Dishes In A Wok

If you've been cooking acidic ingredients in your wok and see that the seasoning is wearing away, know that there's hope. The simple way to fix your wok after it's been damaged by acid is to reseason it.

To reseason your wok, start by removing any stuck-on food either by scraping it away with a wooden spatula or scrubbing it off with a paper towel and coarse sea salt. Then wipe the wok dry and pour in a small amount of neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as grapeseed or canola oil. Using another paper towel, rub this oil in a thin layer around the inside and outside of the wok, then heat the wok until the oil begins to smoke.

If your wok is entirely metal, you can do this in your oven. If your wok has wooden handles, you'll need to do this on your stovetop by moving the wok around the gas burner to make sure the oil is heated evenly. Once the oil is cooked on, let your wok cool, and if you want, rub it with another light coat of oil before putting it away. Your wok will then be ready to use again. Acidic ingredients add a lot of great flavor to a stir-fry, so you don't have to avoid them entirely. Just try to use them in moderation, and reseason your wok when needed.