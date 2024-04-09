Bell Peppers Vs Pimentos: What's The Difference?

Peppers are one of the fundamental building blocks of numerous cuisines, but it should be pretty obvious that not all peppers are the same. It would be difficult to confuse any of the various types of Thai chilis for habaneros, either in taste or visual appearance. Even green, red, and yellow bell peppers all have different flavor profiles. But pimentos and red bell peppers look pretty similar, and they're the same color, so is one just a subcategory of the other?

Nope! The two are different, although they share some similar flavor profiles. Ultimately, while both are sweet relative to many other peppers, pimentos are the smaller, sweeter, and more aromatic of the two — and they're also slightly hotter. Their skin also tends to be thicker and juicier than bell peppers, making them a great choice in any mixture, but less ideal as a filled vessel. The general rule is that bell peppers are great for being stuffed, while pimentos are great as part of the stuffing.