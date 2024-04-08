Here's The Right Way To Store Fresh Macarons

Few foods have the sheer balance of full flavor and delicate design as the humble macaron. Just looking at the pretty and petite cookies is enough to satiate your sweet tooth, but eating them is certainly an added bonus. However, anyone surprised by the price tag affixed to macarons at their local patisserie may want to be cautious when trying to their own.

Though macarons are widely regarded as one of the popular foods you should never make at home, those who've had the good fortune to bite into a fresh, homemade macaron would tell you that it's well worth the risky, tedious task. After all, the dessert is made from just a few things, but these ingredients (typically almond flour, egg whites, granulated sugar, and confectioner's sugar) undergo a rigorous and scientific baking process. During the bake, environmental factors like humidity come into consideration. Because of the strict science that goes into making each beautiful bite, knowing how to properly store a freshly made macaron is essential. For the absolute best results, you should keep them in an airtight environment, and if you take more than one week to munch these scrumptious sweets, place the container in the refrigerator.