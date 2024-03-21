Snapple Is Celebrating The Solar Eclipse With A Brand New Juice Flavor

Skywatchers rejoice — a total solar eclipse is passing through North America on Monday, April 8. Solar eclipses occur when sunlight is obscured by the moon, darkening the sky to an eerie twilight as stars and planets become visible to the naked eye. The forthcoming eclipse is the last total solar eclipse until 2044, and seeing that it's such a rare event, Snapple is celebrating this blip in time-space with a new juice flavor aptly named Elements Sun, according to an announcement shared with Daily Meal.

Made with juice concentrates including orange, pear, and carrot, plus acerola fruit extracts and other natural flavors derived from easy-to-eat starfruit and nectarines, the orange beverage flaunts an aesthetic that evokes the color of the sun. The 16-ounce drink is vegan and perfect for gluten-free eaters and drinkers, making it a safe choice for those with dietary restrictions and preferences. As for where to purchase it, the Snapple website provides customers with a handy tool for locating local retailers selling the Elements Sun drink. The orange juice drink is just one of the many beverages in Snapple's Elements line, but it appears to be the only one timed for enjoyment during April's solar eclipse.