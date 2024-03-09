There's Nothing Stopping You From Reusing Zip Top Bags

If you ever try to keep track of how much single-use plastic you go through, you'll notice how easy it is to use it without even thinking. It's little wonder why we have an international crisis of plastic pollution, which is even affecting our tap water (and you could end up eating plastic you throw away, too). Sadly, recycling isn't a magic eraser, as many common types of plastic aren't recyclable at all. The best way for us to reduce plastic waste is simply to use less of it.

Flexible plastic, which makes up the bags and wraps used for food packaging, is a common pitfall. Most municipal recycling programs won't accept it, with only about 2% of it actually being recycled (via GreenBiz). These products are also so convenient, it seems impossible to give them up — there's no easier tool to divvy up leftovers or send snacks with your kids. Many of us also use these bags because they can simply be thrown away when you're done, but what seems like a boon on a lazy day only contributes to your single-use plastic habit.

The good news is that those zip-top baggies don't need to end up in the trash after a single use. Just like a reusable plastic container, you can wash your bags and reuse them. There are a couple of cases where this isn't advisable, but generally speaking, if a plastic baggie is still in one piece, there's no reason not to use it again.