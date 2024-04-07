The Easy Foil Hack For Moist, Evenly Baked Cakes Every Time

There's nothing more disappointing than going through all the trouble of measuring and mixing a cake only for it to come out of the oven less than perfect. You can set a timer and monitor the temperature in the oven with a thermometer, but dry, misshapen cakes can happen to any baker. Even worse, there's no way to avoid getting a crispy crust on the top — or is there? One ingenious Instagrammer has a hack that can solve all your most annoying cake dilemmas: Just cover the cake pan with some aluminum foil.

Covering a pan with foil isn't some sort of newfangled technique. In fact, you probably do it all the time to make sure a lasagna or tuna casserole cooks evenly. It works exactly the same way with a cake. All you have to do is cover your cake pan with foil, and you'll get a perfectly moist, evenly-cooked cake with no browning on the top.